 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $457,000

3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $457,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Adorable One Story Chad Davis Home built in 2018! Nine foot ceilings, open floor plan, wood wrapped windows/doors and gas fireplace. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops, craftmans style cabinets & nice sized pantry. Master is roomy with walk-in closet. Huge, gorgeous, fully fenced, landscaped backyard, Extended patio, hot tub pad and covered patio too! New Shed included. Rv Pad is 75 ft from fence to side walk & could be longer if fence was moved. Community park and pathways provided by city.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News