Adorable One Story Chad Davis Home built in 2018! Nine foot ceilings, open floor plan, wood wrapped windows/doors and gas fireplace. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops, craftmans style cabinets & nice sized pantry. Master is roomy with walk-in closet. Huge, gorgeous, fully fenced, landscaped backyard, Extended patio, hot tub pad and covered patio too! New Shed included. Rv Pad is 75 ft from fence to side walk & could be longer if fence was moved. Community park and pathways provided by city.
3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $425,000
