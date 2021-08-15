 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $324,900

Enjoy a true modern homestead in town! On nearly 1/4 acre you have room for all your hobbies. New roof, new gutters, new H20 heater, new electrical panel wired for your generator, new laminate flooring, new interior doors, new appliances, certified wood stove & fresh interior paint. Bring the RV, toy hauler and boat, there's room for them too! If buyer wishes they will include a coop & 4 hens. Blueberry bushes & greenhouse too.

