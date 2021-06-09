 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $299,900

Single level makes for easy living. Laminate floors, Fireplace, nook kitchen and open flowing plan make it a very comfortable home. Bedrooms have oak hardwood floors. Large fenced backyard with separate garden area fenced off. Ton's of room for RV or shed/shop space. Located on a street with a cul d sac so very little traffic. Bonus space/ enclosed patio is not included in square footage. One garage stall has a framed in room that can be removed or used as a workspace easily.Roof recently replaced. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News