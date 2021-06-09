3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $299,900

Single level makes for easy living. Laminate floors, Fireplace, nook kitchen and open flowing plan make it a very comfortable home. Bedrooms have oak hardwood floors. Large fenced backyard with separate garden area fenced off. Ton's of room for RV or shed/shop space. Located on a street with a cul d sac so very little traffic. Bonus space/ enclosed patio is not included in square footage. One garage stall has a framed in room that can be removed or used as a workspace easily.Roof recently replaced. View More