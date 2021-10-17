3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $160,000

WOW! 3 BEDROOMS WITH DEN !Seller has spent heavily on upgrades and improvements!!! New Laminate flooring in Kit, dining and living rms. Paint inside and out side trim, Kitchen cabs refinished, Micro, range & refer 2 yrs old, new 2 inch blinds t/o, $22,000 for Schulder System bathroom remodel with walk in shower, new toilets, faucets ,light fixtures, & exhaust fans .New door knobs, new front door, 6 inch moldings & more.Fenced back yard, UGS, 3 decks, 2 ponds, dwarf fruit trees, 4 seasons of flowers.