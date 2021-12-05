3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $1,590,000

Farm House with a twist! Outside of town. Approx 15 mins from Salem, On 30 income producing acres with water rights. This warm, inviting home has 3 bedrooms plus 2 bonus rooms. Recent remodel in 2018 includes an updated kitchen with a pot filler! New plumbing, New electrical & new furnace. The kitchen leads to an enormous, covered outdoor entertainment area. BBQ while admiring the impressive 36x48 Shop, Separate den/office & the revamped 2 story barn. This property Truley offers it all.