Farm House with a twist! Outside of town. Approx 15 mins from Salem, On 30 income producing acres with water rights. This warm, inviting home has 3 bedrooms plus 2 bonus rooms. Recent remodel in 2018 includes an updated kitchen with a pot filler! New plumbing, New electrical & new furnace. The kitchen leads to an enormous, covered outdoor entertainment area. BBQ while admiring the impressive 36x48 Shop, Separate den/office & the revamped 2 story barn. This property Truley offers it all.
3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $1,590,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The charges stem from two incidents in North Albany.
The victim alleged the suspect pulled a knife on her and took her on a drive out of town.
It's the brainchild of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany. Here's what you need to know.
A plaintiff's lawyer has taken the first steps into what could become a lawsuit against the city of Albany following a mid-summer crash of an …
Lebanon High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning, Dec. 3, after officials there learned of a potential threat to the campus. Local la…
Here's when to expect the worst of it.
SALEM — Oregon's Environmental Quality Commission, a governor-appointed panel, has approved the Clean Trucks Rule, a mandate aimed at cutting …
A Corvallis man has been arrested on an alleged first-degree arson charge.
She's the first female sheriff in county history. But she'll have to defend her office on the May ballot from a challenger.
A male was killed and a female suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near the Kings Valley Highway early …