3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $1,175,000

This Platinum Level Earth Advantage Home built-in 2017 is the culmination of the owner's many years of planning every detail from its energy efficiency, to its comfort, style, & function. You'll enjoy the outdoor spaces, such as the lush green pasture, raised beds, firepit, outdoor firepit, gazebo, & especially the covered patios. 40'x30' Shop/Barn. 20'x10' Shed. CHECK OUT THE V-TOUR LINK for the full amenities list, 3D Tour, & additional photos.