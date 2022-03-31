 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $1,175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $1,175,000

This Platinum Level Earth Advantage Home built-in 2017 is the culmination of the owner's many years of planning every detail from its energy efficiency, to its comfort, style, & function. You'll enjoy the outdoor spaces, such as the lush green pasture, raised beds, firepit, outdoor firepit, gazebo, & especially the covered patios. 40'x30' Shop/Barn. 20'x10' Shed. CHECK OUT THE V-TOUR LINK for the full amenities list, 3D Tour, & additional photos.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News