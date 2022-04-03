 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $99,500

Split bedroom floorplan in this well cared for double wide located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Double pane windows throughout. Newly installed walk-in bathtub for easy access bathing. Covered deck leads to yard area that is great for entertaining and/or gardening. Carport has enclosed storage/workshop area with power. All age park has community center with lots of amenities. Start the process now to make this your NEW HOME!

