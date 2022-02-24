3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $850,000

First time on the market! This beautiful custom-built home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in N. Albany with wide views of the coastal mountains. There's plenty of room for outdoor activities on its acre of property, and two outbuildings provide additional functional space. Inside you'll find solid oak in the doors, trim and floors, plus beautiful glue-lam beams with high ceilings. Explore the comprehensive features list in the disclosures for more unique qualities.