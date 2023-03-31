BRAND NEW HOME! READY FOR MOVE-IN! Come home to this beautiful contemporary home in a lovely, treed neighborhood of fine homes in North Albany. Amenities abound with gourmet kitchen, large pantry, LR gas fireplace, and den/ofc on main. Primary bedroom with huge walk-in closet and generous ensuite with tub and shower. Lower-level FR and bedroom w/walk-in closet for potential dual living. Upper level deck and more all on 1/3 acre with No HOA.