Charming Modern Farmhouse in North Albany. The Wrap-around Porch Leads Lovely Views From All Directions. Every Room Has A View. Great Room w/Open Concept Kitchen Is Completed w/Carrara Marble, SS Appliances, Open Shelving & Island Kitchen. Main Level Master Suite Features Jetted Tub, Double Vanity, Double Closets & Direct Access to Poolhouse - Inground Salt Water Pool. Upstairs Has 2 Generous Bedrm, Den & Full Bathrm. Huge Garage/Shop 3000 Sqft w/400 Amp. Minutes to the River & Country Club.
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $779,900
An Albany man reportedly running across Interstate 5 was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Saturday night near Albany.
A Lebanon woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate-5.
An Albany man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing heroin and methamphetamine in and around Linn County.
A woman from Benton County died in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville on Monday morning, Nov. 15.
The cities had alleged they'd been sold a bill of goods when an an experimental technology for wastewater treatment was touted as something that worked.
Robert Andrew Lund of Lebanon was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 15, to 41 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after fai…
Family weekend certainly started with a splash for some in Corvallis.
Two men have been arrested in Linn County on suspicion of possessing almost 3,000 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth around $2.2 milli…
A Linn County man has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment for injuries he allegedly caused to a child.
Using a loud-hail speaker, detectives were able to contact the suspect and bring him into custody.