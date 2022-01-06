 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $769,900

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $769,900

Charming Modern Farmhouse in North Albany. The Wrap-around Porch Leads Lovely Views From All Directions. Every Room Has A View. Great Room w/Open Concept Kitchen Is Completed w/Carrara Marble, SS Appliances, Open Shelving & Island Kitchen. Main Level Master Suite Features Jetted Tub, Double Vanity, Double Closets & Direct Access to Poolhouse - Inground Salt Water Pool. Upstairs Has 2 Generous Bedrm, Den & Full Bathrm. Huge Garage/Shop 3000 Sqft w/400 Amp. Minutes to the River & Country Club.

View More

1
0
1
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News