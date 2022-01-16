 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $750,000

This is a rare opportunity to own a small farm with great soils & water rights. The Cloquato, Newberg, McBee soils offers the you a wide variety of potential uses, including row crops, seed crops, hazelnuts, cider apple orchards, pasture etc. Nice house with large living spaces and a plumbed basement ready to be finished for potential extra living space. Great location on a dead-end road yet close to all the city conveniences. Don't miss this opportunity to own a property where the land work

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News