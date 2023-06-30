UPGRADES, UPGRADES , UPGRADES!!! Cul-De Sac. 3 car, Open floor plan, Vaulted ceilings, upgraded appliances. Primary Suite w/ vaulted ceilings, dual undermount vanity sinks, 19x7 walk in closet. Custom blinds throughout, Laminate floors throughout. Covered patio w/ 19X33 patio, Extended driveway with concrete pad and sidewalks, Paver patio fire pit, Waterfall feature, Fruit trees, Lawn ,beds & garden fully irrigated. Lg shop w/power, Garden shed w/power, Lighted attic.Attention to detail EVERYWHERE!
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $699,900
