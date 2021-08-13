3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $649,900

Come see it before its too late! Beautiful Millersburg home with custom touches, gourmet kitchen with solid granite counter tops, 5x7 walk in master shower, amazing outdoor entertaining space complete with covered patios, fire pit, pavers, 30x40 1200 sq ft insulated shop with 2-12 doors, loft, heat/AC, 110v/220v, same siding as house. Easy commuting to Salem & Albany.