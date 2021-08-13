 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $649,900

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $649,900

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $649,900

Come see it before its too late! Beautiful Millersburg home with custom touches, gourmet kitchen with solid granite counter tops, 5x7 walk in master shower, amazing outdoor entertaining space complete with covered patios, fire pit, pavers, 30x40 1200 sq ft insulated shop with 2-12 doors, loft, heat/AC, 110v/220v, same siding as house. Easy commuting to Salem & Albany.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News