3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $635,000

A Bumpable Offer has Been Accepted. Check out this great single level home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Millersburg! The home features a sizable kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, 3 bedrooms + an office, a large bonus room over a garage, gas fireplace, laminate flooring, and a large 4-car garage to use as a shop/cars/storage?! Outside you will find a covered patio, and a large .23 acre lot with nice landscaping. Just down the street from Millersburg Park and quick access to I-5 for commuters. Check out the video!