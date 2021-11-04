3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $635,000

Rare opportunity to own a beautiful home right on a lake in North Albany! Tall ceilings and lots of light in this one level 3 BD 2 BA house. Open floor plan that maximizes the incredible views of the lake from the master bedroom, master bath, great room, dining room, and kitchen. Master suite includes deck, gas fireplace, large walk-in closet, and jetted tub. Oversized 2 car garage with a workshop/nook area. Peaceful and secure gated neighborhood. Don't miss out on this one!