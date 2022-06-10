Accepted Offer with Contingencies. BETTER THAN NEW!! Millersburg/Nehalem-C! Beautiful single level home w/ 3 beds + an office. Great room w/gas FP, 9' ceilings. Kitchen w/island, breakfast bar, granite counters, custom cab, SS appliances & walk in pantry. Master w/ vaults, large bath w/elevated vanity, dual sinks, soaking tub, walk-in closet with custom built-ins, black out blinds. Centrally located laundry room with cabinets. Mud room from tandem 3 car garage. Large covered patio, landscaped & fenced yard, 10x22 shed w/covrd porch, RV pad.
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"When we arrived, the chase was on." an Albany police spokesperson said.
The Albany Police Department arrested a man who reportedly climbed a tree in downtown Albany, causing a commotion.
“I will not be signing any more proclamations or doing any more proclamations at all,” Aziz said.
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 20 near Burnt Woods late last month.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
Here's how much water, sewer and stormwater bills could increase.
Kaylin Varner had to drive more than 120 miles over a mountain pass with a 1-year-old baby to get to Lebanon Strawberry Festival.
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 20 west of Blodgett on Tuesday, May 31.
The Lebanon Fire District responded to a house fire Friday, June 3 on a section of South Santiam Highway.
Cristofer Miranda-Pedraza had mixed emotions about graduating from South Albany High School shortly before commencement ceremonies the night o…