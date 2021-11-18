 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $624,900

Gorgeous View home. Huge chefs kitchen, island, custom pot rack. Family room with gas fp on the main. Formal living room & spacious dining room on the main. All millwork was redone and is impeccable. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom with a recently updated bath, complete with a soaking clawfoot tub, Elfa closet org (Mstr & Hall). Extra room could be the 4th bed/office. Oversized garage with unfinished upstairs loft area. RV parking with 50 amp plug. Beautiful landscaping, fully fenced yard and UGS.

