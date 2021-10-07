3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $620,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Luxury home in a private gated community built by Sierra Construction. Features include: Custom kitchen cabinetry, granite counters, high-end appliances like Decor/Jen Air/Vent-A-Hood, tray and vaulted ceilings, wood/marble/ travertine floors, butler’s pantry, and oversized 2 car garage. Luxury main bedroom with slider to the patio, bath with marble floors, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and a large walk-in closet. All landscaping and irrigation included in quarterly HOA. Too much to list! Schedule a showing!