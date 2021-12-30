3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $599,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Upgraded home in the quiet neighborhood of Woods Estate. Seller has replace lighting, plumbing fixtures etc. & is getting new paint & carpet. Great floor plan has vaulted great room with entertaining possibilities. Kitchen is efficiently designed with plenty of storage. Gather around the large bar for stories while sharing a bottle & hors d'oeuvres. The main suite provides a soothing oasis of special conveniences & comforts at day's end. RV parking with 220, shed & 3 car garage give room for many toys.