AIR-CONDITIONING INCLUDED. New Subdivision - Westwood Estates - Millersburg Home with Albany Address. Homes built by Chad. E. Davis Construction, LLC. THE FAIRFAX - Efficient open plan, Luxury Vinyl flrs, wd wrapped windows, LR gas frplc, gourmet kitch w/solid quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, gas range, craftsman-style cabs. 95%-efficient gas FA furnace & A/C. HardiePlank® Full Lap siding. Frt Yd Landscaped w/UGS. Electric Vehicle Charger. *Vets Free Frig. HOA $90/quarter.
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $595,000
