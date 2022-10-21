3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $590,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This rural community home has an open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen, pantry, granite counter tops, air conditioning, and beautiful cabinetry. Bathroom updates include Pergo flooring. Fully fenced, mature landscaping with underground sprinklers. Spacious backyard includes small shed. Property boasts gated RV or boat parking with electricity hook up. Close to shopping, parks and I-5 corridor. Easy access to neighboring communities for commuting.