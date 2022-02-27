 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $584,900

Beautiful single level home in desirable neighborhood with all the amenities you need! Open living concept with vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen with ample storage, gas fireplace, updated lighting and decorative custom wood beam. Generous sized bedrooms with large master suite and walk in closet. Fully fenced and landscaped front and back yard with UGS, drip irrigation, freestanding fire-pit and 18'x51' RV pad with gate. Many upgrades. A must see to appreciate all this home has to offer.

