Beautiful single level home in desirable neighborhood with all the amenities you need! Open living concept with vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen with ample storage, gas fireplace, updated lighting and decorative custom wood beam. Generous sized bedrooms with large master suite and walk in closet. Fully fenced and landscaped front and back yard with UGS, drip irrigation, freestanding fire-pit and 18'x51' RV pad with gate. Many upgrades. A must see to appreciate all this home has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $584,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany woman is dead after the car she was driving drifted across oncoming traffic, collided with a traffic pole, launched into the air and…
A Sweet Home man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an infant in his care.
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman connected to a homicide discovered Friday night, and also is …
The number of those arrested in connection to a Feb. 9 assault of a 13-year-old in Sweet Home captured on video is now five.
An Albany woman agreed to surrender her nursing license Feb. 16 after she diverted medications from patients.
He is also running for governor.
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
Two are planned in Linn County and another is proposed just over the county line. Here are the farmers' beefs about the poultry.
A family in Sweet Home evacuated their house early Wednesday morning, Feb. 23 as a fire rapidly spread through the building, according to a ne…
A California man died in a single-vehicle crash on Fern Road, south of Philomath on Wednesday, Feb. 23.