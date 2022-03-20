 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $575,000

Tucked away in Cascade Heights in desirable North Albany, this elegant, single-level custom home is solidly built with attention to detail. Features a formal living room with northern views, formal dining room. Great room w/custom cabinets & gas fireplace overlooks green space & water feature. Large kitchen w/slab granite counters, island & loads of storage. Spacious main bedroom w/walk-in closet, huge bath w/soaking tub, dual sinks. Two more bedrooms, full guest bath. Oversized garage with large workshop.

