Flexible space is the greatest asset of this Encore floor plan based upon the best-selling Orchard model. At 2,258 square feet, this larger home is a favorite of frequent entertainers for its expansive kitchen, large pantry, and adjoining, open living and dining areas. For an added bonus, choose between an optional desk or beverage center along one wall to complete this beautiful layout. The spacious and private main suite boasts a deluxe ensuite with dual vanity, separate shower and an enormous closet. The other two sizable bedrooms, one of which can be converted into a den or office, share a second bathroom. Exclusively available for the Orchard Encore, choose between an excessive bonus room or optional Jr. Suite as a generous fourth bedroom - this option offering a large closet and its own full, private bathroom - located just above the garage. Photos and floorplan are of a similar home. Upgrades and selections shown may vary. Contact Agent for specific details.
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $548,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Josh Manner brings his longtime Trader Joe's experience to fulfill a dream.
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Sweet Home man on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and other charges.
An Albany man has been arrested and is suspected of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.
The 2022 Linn County Fair will welcome mid-valley singer Sara Evans, the band Sawyer Brown and first-time fair performer Five For Fighting.
Two adults and a small child had to escape from a second story window.
Albany residents are paying the sixth highest utility bills in the state. And those bills are only going to get more expensive.
A disc golf course is coming to Deerfield Park in Albany, the city's public parks department announced this week.
The Oregon Health Authority released more information regarding two Linn County deaths reported on Monday, March 7.
On Saturday morning, just hours after Oregon lifted its mask mandate, Kevin Weaver had what might have been the hundredth version of the same …
NAACP has picketed Fred Meyer, demanding the Portland-headquartered retailer apologize or face boycott for discrimination three women say they…