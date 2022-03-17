3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $529,900

Farm life in a convenient location!! 4.57 FLAT acres that is fenced and cross fenced w/ multiple access points and power in a couple different placed. This property features a great RV parking space, shop w/ concrete floors power and a large chicken coop space that you could use for ample reasons! Fresh paint on the interior of the home w/ 3 bed 2 bath, vaulted ceilings, large kitchen and much more! Attached large 2 car garage, 2 sheds! New exterior paint w/ acceptable offer! Call today!