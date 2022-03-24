 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $519,000

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $519,000

Welcome Home! This lovely, bright, turnkey home is waiting for you. Inviting layout, spacious rooms, ready for you to entertain indoor & out. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, SS appliances, gas fireplace. Large, wonderfully maintained, fully fenced backyard with raised veggie beds & storage shed. New 40 year roof in 2021, new hot water heater in 2020, new furnace and central A/C in 2018.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News