3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $499,000

"Amazing move in ready, single story home! Spacious floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, large rooms, and kitchen w/gourmet island and solid granite counters. Finished 3-car garage-3 car garage bay is Walled off with HVAC for extra used. Primary bedroom and on suite are bright and spacious and feature a soaking tub and separate shower. Imagine enjoying the beautifully landscaped front & back yard, complete with new back deck, firepit and hot tub! Home just blocks from the county park and nature trail.