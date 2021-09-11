3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $497,500

Sought-after North Albany 1/4 acre landscaped lot w/ covered front porch, oversized garage, tons of storage. Upgrades include: high efficiency hardwood, tile and hypo allergenic European cork floors, new light fixtures, ceiling fans. Huge bonus room (family room? home gym? 4th bedroom?) with skylights. Bosc & Asian pear trees, apple trees, fenced-in garden area. French doors lead to brand new covered back deck. New stainless appliances. Indoor/outdoor living at its best. 5 playgrounds and parks nearby!