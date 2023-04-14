Almost new, adorable home in convenient, East Albany neighborhood. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen w/large center island and quartz counters while conversing w/company in the light and bright dining/living area. Durable laminate flooring throughout the main living areas with tile flooring in bathrooms. Shower & Lg WIC in Primary Bedroom. Find your zen in the lovely, private, professionally landscaped backyard while watching birds and wildlife in the open wetlands behind. Gem of a home, won't last long!