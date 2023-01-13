 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $485,000

Better than new, ADORABLE one level home in sought after NE Albany. Large home on a nice cut de sac w/three car garage. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and an oversized island. Laminate flooring throughout the main living areas and open concept Kitchen, Dining Room and Living Room. Primary suite is lovely with jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet & dual sinks. Fully fenced with extended concrete patio, partially covered. Make your viewing appt today!

