3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $450,000

Country living on the outskirts of town! Recently renovated ranch has new flooring, new vinyl windows, pex plumbing, & new EFA furnace w/ new ductwork, heat pump & CAC. The primary bedroom is HUGE & has a spacious walk-in closet & gorgeous private bath w/ all new walk in shower, and soaking tub. The kitchen is the heart of the home w/ great storage, stainless appliances & quartz counter tops. Outside enjoy your very generous half acre lot along w/chicken coop, & your very own 16x16 bonus space! View More