3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $449,900

Beautiful newer construction home in Grand Prairie Crossing. Spacious kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel/gas appliances + an island. Living room has a lovely gas fireplace and ample natural lighting. Vaulted primary bedroom with walk in closet & private bath with dual sinks. Vaulted bonus room on upper level currently used as 4th bedroom. Custom window blinds throughout. Dining area has a slider that leads to the fully fenced backyard featuring a covered patio.

