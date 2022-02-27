Updated and refreshed property just outside the city limits. This 2001 home has new paint, flooring and more! Nice open great room layout. Master Suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, tile backsplash and quartz countertops. Two tax lots are included with the sale totaling nearly an acre of land. Serviced by a well and septic and low county tax rates! Both streets are dead ends. Room for a shop or to expand! Come visit and see for yourself!!
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $449,000
