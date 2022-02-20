 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $439,500

Farm life on the edge of the city. 2.69 acres, 3bed/2bath turn key home tucked down a quiet country lane. Fenced & cross fenced pasture & barn ready for your horses & livestock. Seasonal creek, chicken coop & shed to complete your farm. Views of pasture & evergreen forest from the backyard deck.

