Better than new, adorable home in convenient, East Albany neighborhood. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen with quartz counters while conversing w/company in the light and bright dining/living area. Durable laminate flooring throughout the downstairs main living areas with a fantastic covered patio just outside the kitchen slider. Great corner lot with shed and privacy shrubs. Shower & Lg WIC in Primary Bedroom along with a loft (great for an office desk?) upstairs. Gem of a home, won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $435,000
