3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $425,000

Spread out with the great room style floor plan spanning across 1,458 sq. ft. +/- in desirable N. Albany. On a generous 0.23 acre +/- lot with a welcoming front porch & flat, sunny yard with room to play or grow. All on a low-traffic street with easy access to Downtown Albany or Corvallis. Central AC, full fenced yard, plus room for an RV. Call now to tour this charming home.