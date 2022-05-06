 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $415,000

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $415,000

Inviting, spacious, turn key & filled with love. Welcome Home! This desirable, open concept layout, & highly sought after neighborhood in North Albany is ready for you to move in & begin making memories. Fully fenced back yard, gas fireplace, large entry, spacious garage. Minutes from Corvallis, downtown Albany & Independence. The covered back patio and lush lawn will be the envy of your friends & family. Fire up the grill & dust off your corn hole boards! Open House 5/7 12:00-3:00 & 5/8 12:00-2:00pm.

Lebanon mayor won't sign Pride proclamation

Lebanon mayor won't sign Pride proclamation

A local teen went to the City Council seeking support. He received knowing nods and appreciation. But after some consideration, Mayor Paul Aziz says he won't declare June Pride month in Lebanon.

Albany business catches fire

Albany business catches fire

The Albany Fire Department responded to a fire at Broadway Appliance at around 8:25 p.m. Monday night, May 2, according to Deputy Fire Marshal…

