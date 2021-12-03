Don't miss this stunning like new home built in 2020. It's open layout features 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with creek views. Matching granite countertops and alder cabinets. Exterior boosts professional landscaping throughout including a fire pit area near the creek and covered patio overlooking the backyard. Concrete driveway pad, room to build a garage. Home & upper property out of floodplain. All utilities new in 2020. Large city lot .31 acre. Call on this one today!
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $387,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The charges stem from two incidents in North Albany.
The victim alleged the suspect pulled a knife on her and took her on a drive out of town.
It's the brainchild of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany. Here's what you need to know.
A plaintiff's lawyer has taken the first steps into what could become a lawsuit against the city of Albany following a mid-summer crash of an …
Here's when to expect the worst of it.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Corvallis woman who was killed in a pickup-versus-bicycle crash on Sunday, Nov. 28 near …
SALEM — Oregon's Environmental Quality Commission, a governor-appointed panel, has approved the Clean Trucks Rule, a mandate aimed at cutting …
A Corvallis man has been arrested on an alleged first-degree arson charge.
Lebanon High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning, Dec. 3, after officials there learned of a potential threat to the campus. Local la…
She's the first female sheriff in county history. But she'll have to defend her office on the May ballot from a challenger.