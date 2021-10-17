 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $370,000

Amazing find in North Albany. This beautifully renovated quaint and cozy single-story home features an updated kitchen with butcher block counters, SS appliances, and a high-end gas range. The home has original hardwood floors throughout with updated trim, newer light fixtures and newer electrical, including the panel. Enjoy bar-b-ques in your huge fenced yard down a quiet private road. Great location for easy commuting. Your dog will look forward to walks a block away at Gibson Hill park!

