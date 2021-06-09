Accepted Offer with Contingencies. NW Classic 60's ranch home on almost a quarter acre. Excellent floor plan flows well from formal living and dining to kitchen and spacious family room. Comes with all the charm of a classic home, including hardwood floors, 2 brick fireplaces and updated vinyl windows, tile, and AC. Fresh interior paint. Bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and new carpet and primary bedroom has en suite bath. Fully fenced and private yard. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $340,000
