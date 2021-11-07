 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $315,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Neat as a pin from the moment you step onto your spacious covered porch. Nicely sized LR/DR. Sunny kitchen w/tile counters. Owners suite on the main level/add'l bedroom & bonus room. Lrg add'l bedroom upstairs. Covered brick patio over looking your private backyard. Say ahhhhhh.....

