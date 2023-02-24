This Beautiful 2bd, 2bath custom built home sits on 5+ acres of beautiful land with ample amounts of opportunities! Home features giant custom windows, custom cabinets and hardwood floors, along with a large 994sqft unfinished daylight basement and fully insolated garage doors. Property includes barn, shop w/loft, and workshop that includes a pellet stove to stay warm. This property could also provide possible dual living. Property has 2 meters, one for the shop, barn and pastures, and one for the home.