MUST SEE custom build 2bd/2bath +994sqft partial finished daylight basement (just needs flooring and heat for added living space) sits on 5+ acres of immaculate land w/ample amounts of opportunities, custume features throughout and hardwood floors. Property includes barn, shop w/loft, and workshop w/certified pellet stove. Property has 2 meters= 1 for the shop/barn/pastures & 1 for the home. Home could easily become 2000sqft and dual living. Property has timber for possible instant revenue. GREAT FARM LAND!
2 Bedroom Home in Sweet Home - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We've got two country artists and an alternative band from the '90s.
The case has garnered considerable attention on social media.
"There was a lot of hearsay going around” regarding the missing teen, APD's Laura Hawkins said.
At his young age, 20, owner Roman Shelley likes old stuff, old clothes and old furniture. But what he really loves are vintage action figures …
Hit recently are The Barn at Hickory Station, Beaver Bowls Cannabis Showroom — and homes.