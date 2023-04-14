MUST SEE custom build 2bd/2bath +994sqft partial finished daylight basement (just needs flooring and heat for added living space) sits on 5+ acres of immaculate land w/ample amounts of opportunities, custume features throughout and hardwood floors. Property includes barn, shop w/loft, and workshop w/certified pellet stove. Property has 2 meters= 1 for the shop/barn/pastures & 1 for the home. Home could easily become 2000sqft and dual living. Property has timber for possible instant revenue. GREAT FARM LAND!