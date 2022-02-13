Let the front porch and the walls do the talking. One of Stayton's originals. Beautifully restored from the inside out. Perfect location for an "in home" business. Concrete pad makes it a possibility for a food truck operator. Can be owner occupied with "in home" sales. Airbnb? Great downtown location. Come make a dream come true!
2 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $375,000
