2 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $309,900

Well cared for low maintenance townhome on private corner lot. Many updates include exterior paint Summer 2021. SS kitchen sink, faucet, disposal, dishwasher, water heater, smart thermostat and smart garage opener. Vaulted living/dining areas w/sider to private covered deck. All Anderson Windows. Entire upper level has vaulted master suite w/double sinks, jetted tub and walk in closet. Newer 8x12 stick built storage shed. Easy access to Hwy 22 & 10 minutes to Salem.