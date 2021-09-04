2 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $279,900

Attn 1st-time buyers, investors, & those looking to make a special home they can call their own. 100 year-old house on a 6000+ sq ft corner lot in Stayton. Significant price reduction reflects updates needed & possible new roof. Quiet small-town feel 15 minutes from Salem. 2 beds / 2 baths on 952 sq ft main level, coved ceiling on main floor, 2 bonus (Jack & Jill rooms) upstairs; 750 sq ft basement w/ potential for a variety of uses. Detached, 1-car garage, and nice yard space all waiting for a