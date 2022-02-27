1.87 ACRES OF RURAL PARADISE! Enjoy a bit of secluded cabin living in this nicely updated home. This is a home-makers dream & there is room to tinker day & night. Vaulted living w/exposed beams & big windows. Gorgeous kitchen w/newer cabinets, appliances, granite slab & LVP. Vinly windows & fresh exp paint. THREE-BAY shop, detached wood shop w/huge pantry storage, She-Shed aka Chicken-Coop and Thomas Creek Frontage. You own up the hill across the creek as well!
2 Bedroom Home in Scio - $445,000
