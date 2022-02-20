 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Scio - $400,000

2 Bedroom Home in Scio - $400,000

Acreage on Rodgers Mountain with 2 homes! Multiple outbuildings, year round creek, ponds, beautiful mature landscaping, fruit trees/bushes, cross fencing and plenty of space. Property has a septic for each home and shared well. Manufactured homes can be replaced or updated per Linn County. Great opportunity to build your dream home and/or for dual living!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News